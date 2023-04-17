Suspect steals woman’s car in Walmart parking lot at knifepoint, Ga. police say

A woman was arrested after officials say she pulled a knife on someone at a Walmart.

Fort Oglethorpe police said on Thursday at 11:25 a.m., officers received reports of a woman who pulled a knife and took a silver Dodge Neon from another woman in the parking lot of a Walmart on Battlefield Parkway.

The victim told officers that the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle toward Battlefield Parkway. Officers confirmed that the victim was not injured.

Later that day, officers located the vehicle during a pursuit on Highway 27.

Officers chased the woman through Rossville and into Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she pulled into a residential driveway on 40th Street.

Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Debra Bice and took her into custody without incident.

Police have not specified the charges that Bice will face.

