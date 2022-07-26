Suspect still being sought in Joplin shooting

Jul. 26—Police are still seeking a suspect purportedly involved in the shooting of another man July 16 in Joplin.

Gregory A. Hallstrom, the 34-year-old victim of the shooting, was released from a Joplin hospital last week, according to Capt. William Davis.

Hallstrom had been taken to the hospital in critical condition in the immediate aftermath of the early morning shooting inside a residence in the 3400 block of South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom fled to a neighbor's house for help after being shot by another male who fled the scene before police arrived.

Davis said Monday that the suspected shooter, whose name has not been released, remains at large.

