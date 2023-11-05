Suspect still at large after 2 dead and others injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police say a shooting suspect is still at large after two people were killed and three others were injured in Tacoma.

Officials say that the shooting happened inside of the Alleycat Patio & Lounge.

Officers arrived at the intersection of 2700 6 Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found multiple shooting victims. One victim had already died from their wounds and another died later that morning.

Police then learned that a fifth shooting victim was found.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Patrol units responded to the area of 2700 6th Avenue for a shooting inside a business with multiple victims. One of the victims has succumbed to their wounds. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/7o49eOYaj3 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) November 5, 2023

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating the shootings as homicides.

This is an ongoing story, we will provide updates once more information becomes available.