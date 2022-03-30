Burlington police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday on North Church Street. The suspect is still at large.

Officers were called to the Valero gas station and Cruizers Convenience Store at 728 N. Church St. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. On scene they learned an armed man entered the store brandishing a knife and demanding money from the clerk.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

The suspect was described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old standing about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, a red face mask and grey and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.

If you’re not a subscriber, please support local journalism and consider a subscription to The Times-News.

Elizabeth Pattman is the trending topics reporter for the Times-News in Burlington, covering business, COVID-19 and all things trending. Contact Elizabeth (she/her) at epattman@gannett.com. I'm also available on social media @EPattmanTN on Twitter or @burlingtontimesnews on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Suspect still at large after Burlington gas station armed robbery