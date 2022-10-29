Suspect still at large after man found dead from gunshot in Winter Garden, police say

A person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning, Winter Garden Police say.

Officers responded to shots fired call at Mildred Dixon Way around 5:30 a.m.

Once the police arrived, they found a black man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Health Central Hospital where he died.

Read: 6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub

Police said they believed the suspect could be in the adjacent residence and surrounded the house with SWAT.

Winter Garden officers obtained a search warrant for the residence but they did not apprehend the suspect.

Meanwhile, as SWAT prepared to respond to the area, police said two silver cars exchanged gunshots.

Read: Suspect arrested after domestic incident turns into shootout with Melbourne police

Officers pulled behind a silver Chevrolet, who fled from officers and traveled Northbound on State Road 429.

The driver crashed into the guardrail and officers apprehended him, who was identified as Terry Lee Demps, 30. Demps denied being involved in either situation. Officers found two firearms in the car Demps was driving.

Read: Appeals court blocks Orange County rent control ballot measure; What it means for voters

The victim and the suspect of the incident on Mildred Dixon Way have not yet been identified.

Investigators are still investigating these incidents.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.