Suspect still at large after mass shooting in Kenosha

Three people were killed and two other were seriously injured form a shooting in Kenosha, officials said.

Video Transcript

JESSE KIRSCH: Well, Stacey, we know that police are still searching for the person responsible, more than seven hours after the shooting is said to have happened. An update since our last report, Carthage College which is just south of here, its campus is off of its lockdown. So the campus had locked down for a time. We know that students are frequenters of this bar from time to time. But you can see now, it is a crime scene behind us here at the Somers House Tavern.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department still all over the scene here, combing the area for anything that might lead them to the person responsible. But the lockdown has been lifted on the campus, and authorities do not believe the community at large is in danger. The Kenosha County Sheriff says three male victims are dead, two more people are seriously injured, in what is believed to have been a targeted shooting at what appears to have been a crowded bar last night.

The sheriff says the person responsible may have been told to leave the bar, and then returned going on this shooting spree. Officials say two people died at the scene, and a third person fled in a car with other people. He was taken care of by a law enforcement officer, but he later died on the way to the hospital. One witness describing what he saw from across the street.

PETER PLOSKEE: I hear gunshots going off, get up out of bed, go run to the north side of my house, look out the window, look across the street. I just see all sorts of people running from the bar.

DAVID BETH: The suspect is still at large, suspect or suspects. I really don't know at this moment. We've got the Kenosha police department helping us substantially. We've got DCI from the state of Wisconsin. And we also have the Wisconsin state patrol assisting us too in mapping out the scene.

JESSE KIRSCH: So again at this point, authorities still trying to figure out exactly what happened here. They say they are looking for possibly multiple people, possibly multiple weapons as well. No guns recovered at the scene here, according to the sheriff. But he believes that handguns were the weapons used, or at least a handgun, possibly multiple weapons used in this incident.

Authorities did put out a reverse 911 alert to people's phones in the area. In fact, on our way here, Stacey and Mark, I got those alerts on my phone warning people about the possibility for danger. Officials asking for any help, and authorities particularly interested in surveillance video. That's what they're looking for right now. They do have some video they're already combing through.

Again, trying to figure out who was responsible so they can track that person down. Stacey and Mark, back to you.