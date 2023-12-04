Suspect still at large one year after Moore County substation attack

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sunday marked one year since shootings at two Moore County substations left tens of thousands of residents without power for days.

On Dec. 1, the FBI announced they were seeking a vehicle of interest: a 2011-2017 silver or light blue Honda Odyssey.

Photo Credit: FBI

“There’s been very little to come from the FBI or law enforcement that indicates that they’ve made any progress,” said Moore County Commission Vice Chair Frank Quis. “It’s a very common vehicle. Hopefully, there will be some leads that come from this.”

Local leaders have expressed frustration that the investigation has spanned into its twelfth month.

Following the shooting, nearly 45,000 Moore County residents were left in the dark for roughly five days. Local businesses suffered due to the loss of sales.

“Certainly, like everyone, I wish that I had more information by now,” said Quis. “Power stations have been shot up in other parts of the country before but never had the media paid such attention.”

Kershaw soybean processing facility catches fire: Officials

Three weeks before Moore County’s attack, a substation in Jones County was hit, leaving 12,000 people without power for about two hours. In January, a substation in Randolph County was shot, but fortunately, no one was impacted.

No arrests have been made in either of those incidents either.

“If there’s anything to come out of this, my faith in community is greater. I’m not sure about our power grid, however. I don’t have that same feeling about the security of our power grid,” said Quis.

In June, North Carolina state lawmakers passed the Protect Critical Infrastructure Bill, which strengthens penalties for crimes like these.

Authorities are offering up to $100,000 for information leading to arrest in the Moore County incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.