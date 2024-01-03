Suspect still on run after allegedly shooting, setting on fire an elderly woman in Forest, MS

The man who allegedly sexually assaulted, fatally shot and set on fire and an elderly woman in Scott County Saturday is still on the run after being seen robbing a Subway in Woodville Monday.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, Sammy Patrick, 36, is wanted for capital murder for the death of Dee Eady, 73, which occurred around Saturday afternoon in Forest in the 3000 block of Old Jackson Road.

Lee said Eady was on the phone with a relative when she told them she heard her dog barking. She hung up the call and went to go check what was happening.

Shortly afterward, another family member who had access to her security camera could tell the "camera was moved or not functioning properly." So, he went to the residence to check on things. When he arrived at Eady's home, he found her underneath the car port, fatally shot and burned.

Lee said the home had been ransacked; however, Eady's car keys, credit cards and money were found inside the home. Lee said authorities are working with the family to determine what may be missing.

Lee also addressed the speculations about a sexual component to the attack saying that won’t be certain until the autopsy is completed.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arresting of Patrick.

"We are getting good information on Mr. Patrick's whereabouts. It's just nailing those leads down," Lee said. "We are working with the federal, state and local authorities in Mississippi and Louisiana to track Mr. Patrick."

In addition to the Saturday murder, authorities said Patrick allegedly robbed a Subway in Woodville Monday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office released surveillance pictures of Patrick, who was in a dark colored two-door Ford Ranger. Based on the pictures shown, he was wearing brown boots, blue jean pants and a camouflage jacket.

According to investigators, Patrick was armed with two handguns during the armed robbery. They said he got away with cash. No one was injured during the incident.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Patrick is also wanted for multiple felony auto theft and burglary warrants.

"Because of the violent nature of both the murder and armed robbery, we are asking the public to be vigilant and aware," Lee said.

Anyone with information regarding Patrick's location is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 469-1511.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Elderly woman fatally shot, burned and abused in MS. Suspect on run