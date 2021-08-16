Suspect still sought in 2014 stabbing deaths in Hunt County

Aug. 16—During the summer of 2014 a party at a local skating rink ended in violence, leaving two men dead and several others wounded.

The deaths of L'Jorian Marquise "Kutt" Harris and Darius Diondre Hubbard remain unsolved.

Harris and Hubbard were killed at the Skate Safari, 5002 Moulton Street, which has since closed, during the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2014.

Upon arriving at the address, Greenville Police Department officers found multiple stabbing victims. In addition to the deaths, seven more people were reported injured.

The only suspect identified in the deaths is still on the loose. Heriberto "Beto" Gallegos Borrego is wanted for murder in Harris' death.

At last report, an active warrant had been issued for Borrego's arrest. Borrego was believed to have fled to Mexico following the deaths.

During a 2015 memorial event Lakenya Harris, L'Jorian's mother, pleaded with anyone in the crowd who was there to tell what they know.

The event included a march which stretched between the 1900 block of Edgar Street and the police department headquarters at 3000 Lee Street.,

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police department at 903-457-2900.

Harris was survived by his parents, two children, six siblings and several more family members and friends.

Hubbard was an employee of Masonite in Greenville and was survived by his parents, four siblings and several more family members and friends.

Hunt County Crime Stoppers has also posted a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) of the person or persons responsible for the deaths.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police department at 903-457-2900.