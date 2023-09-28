Suspect in Stockton sergeant shooting was arrested amid a multi-county gang bust: AG

Thirty people were arrested across two counties amid an anti-gang operation triggered by the shooting of a Stockton police sergeant in August, California's attorney general announced Thursday.

Among those arrested was 19-year-old Brandon Rogers, charged this week with attempted murder of a peace officer, the statement said. Two others, whose names were not released, were charged with accessory after the fact, according to the statement.

The Sept. 21 operation — which spanned San Joaquin and Yuba counties — also thwarted a planned shooting, according to the AG's office.

The announcement, which came days after the sweep, sheds light on new details of the Aug. 2. shooting in north Stockton that left a police sergeant relying on his bullet-proof vest to save his life.

Law enforcement also revealed that casings collected at the scene indicated "that four different caliber firearms were used to fire over 70 rounds during the shooting," that followed a carjacking.

That morning, according to police, the sergeant had been pursuing a Lexus police believed a group of people had violently stolen from a 69-year-old man minutes before.

When the officer caught up with the car — at the intersection of Gateway Court and Kentfield Drive near the Jamestown neighborhood — multiple people got out and opened gunfire, according to police.

The sergeant was struck in the chest and shoulder, and rushed to the hospital, police said.

Later that day, 20-year-old Sunthawon Savon was arrested and later charged with attempted murder of a peace officer.

Until the Sept. 21 operation, the remaining suspects evaded arrest, according to the attorney general's statement.

No evidence has yet been presented against either any of the defendants.

During the Sept. 21 operation, law enforcement also confiscated 20 guns, including two "ghost guns" and four assault weapons, the attorney general's statement said.

