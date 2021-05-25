Suspect stole several vehicles in a 1-afternoon multi-county crime spree, state police say

May 25—A Myerstown man wanted by Bethel Township police is in custody after a chase that led state police through several Pennsylvania counties.

State police apprehended Jesse D. Brubaker on Friday night after a crime spree that ended in a field in Jackson Township, Lebanon County.

Brubaker, 29, was wanted on charges of firearms and drug possession after he parked his SUV in a Bethel resident's driveway earlier last week and appeared to prepare to sleep there.

Police found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and drug paraphernalia where Brubaker was sitting in the SUV. He's not permitted to have a firearm due to previous convictions.

Troopers gave this account of the arrest:

The Jonestown station received a phone call Friday at noon reporting a vehicle stolen from the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Jackson Township, which borders Berks and is near Myerstown.

After abandoning the vehicle in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, Brubaker stole a truck with keys that were left in the console.

He then drove to a farm in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County, where he abandoned the truck and stole a third vehicle after finding keys inside.

Brubaker drove to chicken farm in the township, where he got out and began walking around.

A neighbor saw Brubaker enter a building on the property and blocked the suspect's exit, parking the vehicle and getting out of it, but letting it idle. As the neighbor entered the building, Brubaker ran out and stole the running vehicle.

Brubaker then drove to Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, where he attempted to steal yet another vehicle, but was stopped by the homeowner.

The suspect was spotted in the area of Shaffer Road and Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County, and local police were alerted.

Manheim and Northwest Regional police departments located the vehicle and a pursuit began.

State police were called to assist as the pursuit entered Lebanon County. Brubaker made it back to Jackson Township, ditched the car and ran into a field.

Troopers tracked down Brubaker, who was taken into custody about 8 p.m.

He faces multiple charges, including theft, drug possession and flight to avoid apprehension, from jurisdictions in several counties, state police said.