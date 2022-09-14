Suspect in stolen car drove 21 miles on flat tires, struck 3 cruisers in attempt to evade capture

A suspect in a stolen vehicle drove 21 miles on flat tires and slammed into three police cruisers on Route 2 in attempt to evade capture early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A trooper patrolling Route 190 north in Sterling just before 3 a.m. spotted a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen out of Rhode Island, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper tried to pull over the Charger, but the driver allegedly refused to stop, ran over tire deflation devices that were set up ahead, and continued to flee onto Route 2 east.

The suspect later passed the Interstate 495 interchange in Littleton, where police say the vehicle was driving on its rims. A trooper was ultimately able to box the suspect in on the highway in Concord near Walden Pond.

While bringing the pursuit to an end, the suspect struck and damaged three cruisers. He was then taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released and there was no immediate word on what charges they will face.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

