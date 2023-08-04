Suspect in stolen car investigation accidentally shoots self while running from police

A juvenile accidentally shot themselves Thursday while running from the police during a stolen car investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

A license-plate reader notified officers of a stolen vehicle so they tried to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police followed the car until it drove into a yard near Burroughs Street off North Tryon Street. Four people jumped out and led police on a chase.

Officers then heard a gunshot near a woodline. They found a juvenile near a creek who was “suffering from an apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot.”

Officers rendered aid and applied a tourniquet. Officers recovered the gun under the kid, police said.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A K-9 unit found another juvenile suspect with two more guns.

No further information has been released.

