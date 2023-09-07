Suspect stood on car railing to shoot woman Atlanta police say shot at her earlier that day

Atlanta police have arrested a woman they say had been shot at earlier in that day.

Police say that on Sunday evening, they found a woman who had been shot on Whitehall Street. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was in the area when the shooting happened and saw the suspect drive away.

The trooper was able to stop the car and detain the suspects. He also found a rifle in the car.

Investigators learned that the woman, 30-year-old Kelsey Crawford, shot the victim. The man in the car was identified as her brother, 22-year-old Joshua Crawford.

Police say the shooting was likely the result of an incident earlier in the day in which the victim shot at Kelsey Crawford. She was not injured in that incident.

Surveillance video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows Kelsey Crawford standing on the railing of a truck while firing a gun as it sped through a gas station parking lot.

Both Joshua and Kelsey Crawford were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Kelsey Crawford was also charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Joshua Crawford received a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police.

They are both being held in the Fulton County Jail.

