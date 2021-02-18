Suspect stopped in possession of vehicle stolen from Joplin dealership

Feb. 18—Police located and recovered a vehicle stolen Tuesday afternoon from a Joplin car dealership, arresting its driver on suspicion of theft.

Capt. Will Davis said Roper Range Line reported the theft of a 2019 Dodge Journey shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday from the dealership's lot at 1001 S. Range Line Road. The vehicle had been left idling on the lot when a man jumped in it and drove off headed north on Range Line, Davis said.

An officer later spotted the vehicle westbound on Zora Street and pulled its driver over at the Dollar General store on Madison Avenue in Webb City. Davis said a charge of stealing was being sought on the 39-year-old Joplin man who was caught in possession of the vehicle. Court records did not show the charge had been filed as yet by late Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.