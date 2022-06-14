Suspect strikes vehicle with baseball bat and rams into detectives’ car, Sanger police say

A man is in custody after he allegedly rammed a police vehicle in Sanger on Monday afternoon.

Police said they received a call at 3:30 p.m. from a man saying he was being chased by a black SUV on Academy Avenue. Detectives were already in the area and saw vehicles speeding into the parking lot of the Post Office at 724 O Street.

Detectives, who were in an unmarked car with lights and siren, observed the driver of the SUV exit and strike the other vehicle mmultiple times with a baseball bat.

Detectives approached the man and identified themselves as officers, but he got back into his vehicle and allegedly rammed the detective’s car before fleeing.

A pursuit was initiated and ended when the driver of the SUV collided with a tree at the corner of N Street and Annadale Avenue.

The man attempted to run from the scene, but was apprehended.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jeremiah Lee Nunn of Sanger, was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges, including felony assault on two officers, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no other property was damaged.