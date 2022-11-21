Suspect in string of arsons and firebombings shot while fleeing Polk deputies

A Lakeland man who authorities say attempted to firebomb a house with Molotov cocktails then fled into Hillsborough County was shot by Polk deputies early Sunday when he brandished an AR-15 rifle, the Polk County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff Grady Judd, in an afternoon news conference, said the department received a call shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday about a man throwing Molotov cocktail incendiary devices at a home in the Plantation Ridge neighborhood off West Socrum Loop Road in North Lakeland.

When a deputy arrived, he saw Luke Neely, 30, of Lakeland getting into an older Chevrolet pickup truck and fleeing the area, Judd said. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Neely didn't stop, and fled south on US 98, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy twice attempted to stop truck by clipping it from the rear, but the attempts failed. The truck made it to I-4 and fled west into Hillsborough County.

Saved by bulletproof vest: Polk County deputy shot in chest

Friendly fire: Polk sheriff's deputy killed serving warrant in Polk City

More: Man shot by Winter Haven police officer

Polk County sheriff's deputies stopped this truck in Hillsborough County after a chase that started in North Lakeland. The driver, Luke Neely of Lakeland, was shot after brandishing an AR-15.

Damage from the attempted clipping by the Polk deputy eventually slowed the truck near Branch Forbes Road in Hillsborough County, allowing deputies to block and ram it truck to end the pursuit, the Sheriff's Office said.

Neely got out of the truck brandishing an AR-15 rifle, Judd said. Three Polk deputies fired a total of 10 rounds, hitting Neely three times — in the right leg, the left leg and groin.

Deputies treated his wounds, and he was taken to an area hospital. The Sheriff's Office said his wounds were not life threatening.

Judd said Neely had 57 rounds of ammunition for the AR-15 and a .380 caliber handgun.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said two Molotov cocktails exploded on the roof of this home in the Plantation Ridge neighborhood in North Lakeland.

More crimes overnight in Tampa

Shortly after Neely's arrest, Judd said the Tampa Police Department contacted sheriff's investigators and told them Neely had attempted to set a tree on fire at 16th Avenue and Sixth Street in Ybor City.

"We have a video clip, and you'll see it," Judd said. "When he leaves there, apparently, at 2:41 he goes to The Ritz, where he tries to set the rear of the building, and does set the air conditioning on fire."

Story continues

"There were a thousand people in the building at that time," Judd said.

Judd said Neely then attempted to set a fence and tree on fire at Sixth Avenue and 19th Street in Ybor, and about 4:15 a.m., he set a trash fire at Gaspar's Grotto on Seventh Avenue in Ybor.

Deputies recovered this AR-15 when they arresting Luke Neely, 30, of Lakeland after a chase that started in North Lakeland and ended in Hillsborough County.

How'd he end up in Lakeland?

"We didn't know all of this when he decided to go over to this house in North Lakeland," Judd said. "So you say, so how does he end up over there?"

Judd said there were three people in the house was attacked by Neely — a husband, wife and adult daughter — and that Neely had gone to school with the daughter.

"They had not dated. In fact, the last time she had seen him was in 2016 when a group of friends decided to go to California. ... They were in California and he got really, really weird, and she called her parents and said, 'Hey can you give me money to change my plane ticket; I need to get away from this guy.'"

"He has not actively stalked her, as we thought he probably had. We would call it more passive occasionally stalking, but when she told him to get away, he would get away," Judd said.

Judd said Neely threw seven Molotov cocktails at the house. "Two of them exploded on the house, the others apparently rolled down and ignited on the yard."

Judd said there was no clear motive.

"There is not, as we know at this moment, a tipping point between one of our victims and this guy," Judd said. "They knew each other. They had not socialized since 2016. They weren't boyfriend and girlfriend. He had tried to come to where she worked over in Ybor a time or two. But nothing aggressive, and no further information that we're aware of at this early stage of the investigation."

Neely is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of arson, seven counts of firebombing and one count of resisting arrest. More charges will be filed in Polk and Hillsborough counties, Judd said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the use of force by the Polk sheriff's deputies.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk deputies shoot Lakeland man suspected in string of arsons