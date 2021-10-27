Suspect in string of rapes arrested

Oct. 27—HINTON — A Pipestem man has been arrested for a string of rapes across southern West Virginia.

Matthew R. Keaton, 29, is charged with multiple violent crimes including sexual assault, sexual abuse and strangulation, according to Captain R.A. Maddy, with the West Virginia State Police.

The victims are six adult women from Summers, Mercer and Monroe counties in West Virginia, and also Virginia, Maddy said.

The examination into the case began on Oct. 19 when members of the State Police Hinton Detachment began investigating several reported cases of sexual assault.

The accused in all cases was Keaton, according to Maddy.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Trooper First Class J.C. Woods arrested Keaton for second-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse, strangulation, criminal invasion of privacy and unlawful restraint.

Following this arrest, Maddy said five more females came forward and reported being victimized by Keaton, who, at the time, was out of jail on bond.

Maddy said Keaton was arrested again on Oct. 25 on five counts of strangulation, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of domestic battery, one count of unlawful restraint and one count of criminal invasion of privacy.

Asked about the violent nature of the alleged acts, Maddy said, "The charges speak for themselves."

Maddy declined to go into specifics on the nature of the attacks.

State Police investigators do believe Keaton may have had more victims, and urge those women to come forward.

"It's important for all victims to come forward and give their information," Maddy said.

Any other victims or persons having information are encouraged to contact Trooper Woods at the Hinton State Police Detachment at (304) 466-2800.

Woods is lead investigator on the case.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.