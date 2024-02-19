Suspect who struck JPD officer with vehicle faces multiple charges; officer injured

The man who struck a Jackson police officer with a vehicle at Merit Health faces multiple charges, according to a press release.

Nicholas Glover, 32, was charged Friday evening with three counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and one count of felony fleeing.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade identified the officer as Cpl. Anthony Johnson. Johnson was reported to be in serious condition and was receiving treatment at Merit Health Central.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, Johnson responded to a call from Merit Health Central regarding a subject parked in the emergency room area refusing to leave. Glover was later identified as the subject.

The news release states that as Johnson approached the vehicle, Glover drove off and struck the officer.

“The car was moving at a very high speed. And when the officer was struck, he flew into the air and came down on the subject’s windshield,” Wade said.

Capitol Police shooting: Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Jackson MS

Glover then fled the scene.

According to the press release, the vehicle was later stopped at Lynch Street near Westover. It was there where Glover was apprehended and arrested by police.

Glover was “apparently suffering from a mental episode,” the release said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS police officer struck by vehicle suspect charged