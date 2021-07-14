Suspect in Sunday slaying arrested in Newnan

Jul. 14—ALBANY — A suspect in the Sunday fatal shooting of an Albany man is in custody after he was arrested in Newnan, according to the Albany Police Department.

Tyrone Davis, 30, was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeastern Fugitive Task Force at an apartment complex.

Davis has been charged with felony murder and was being held at the Coweta County Jail, police said.

He is accused of shooting Murray Jerome Scott multiple times. Scott, 28, reportedly was taken by an unknown person to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Scott's mother, Yashika Brown, told police that she received a phone call from someone who told her that Scott had been shot in the 400 block of Willow Street.

Scott's brother, Tevin Scott, was shot in the wrist during the incident. He was treated at the hospital and released.

The fatal shooting was the 11th homicide in the city during 2021, police said. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Police responded to two other shootings over the weekend.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler listed the number of homicides at 10 in Albany, with the difference being one case under investigation by the coroner classified as a potential suicide.

