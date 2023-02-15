Suspect with ‘superpowers’ gets stuck in a Buick after door closes, Florida cops say

A 2006 Buick is being credited with capturing a burglary suspect, after the man slid into the driver’s seat and somehow couldn’t get out.

It happened Jan. 22 in Haines City, Florida, and the suspect claimed to have “superpowers” as he was being arrested, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Haines City is about 35 miles southwest of Orlando.

The car was parked in a cow pasture when a property owner noticed someone unfamiliar inside, officials said.

“While the witness was at his gate unlocking the fence ... he observed a (man) sitting in the driver seat looking through the center console,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The witness then closed the (car) door on the suspect and called 911.”

When a deputy arrived around 7:15 p.m, he found the 27-year-old suspect still “sitting in the driver seat with his head looking toward the steering wheel with the driver side door closed.”

Why he remained in the car — a four-door vehicle — was not revealed, but illegal drug use may have been a factor.

After the suspect was arrested, a plastic bag of “a white powdery substance” was found hidden in his pants, officials said. The powder tested “presumptive positive for cocaine,” the arresting deputy reported.

“I asked the suspect if he knew where he obtained the narcotics to which he replied: ‘It’s my prescription ... It gives me superpowers.’” the deputy wrote.

The suspect was also in possession of a handcuff key, which he said did not belong to him, officials said.

When asked what he was doing in the Buick, the suspect said he was thirsty as he walked by the pasture and was in search of coins to buy a drink, officials said.

Coins identified as being from the vehicle were found in his pocket during the search, the report said.

The man, who lives in Bartow, was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance; larceny petit theft; possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed handcuff key while in custody, officials said.

