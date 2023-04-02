Suspect surrenders after 8-hour standoff ends inside Cocoa home on North Carolina Avenue

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Cocoa man faces an array of criminal charges after police said he barricaded himself inside a North Carolina Avenue home for about eight hours Sunday.

Raekwon Glover, 27, was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of probation, shooting into a dwelling, improper display of firearm and criminal mischief.

No injuries were reported after a pair of connected incidents that began just after 9 p.m. Saturday. That's when officers responded to the home after Glover fired shots inside, then stole a vehicle, a Cocoa police press release said.

More: 'Horrific': Prosecutors researching death penalty for suspect in Canaveral Groves murders

More: Mom sues, seeks answers after special-needs son chokes on glove, dies at Suntree daycare

About 8 a.m. Sunday, police officers spotted the vehicle back at the home. Police secured two women and — believing the suspect was still inside the home and armed — called in SWAT officers and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office bomb squad robot to assist.

Glover remained inside the home for about eight hours before officers talked him into a peaceful surrender, the press release said.

North Carolina Avenue is a residential street northwest of the intersection of North Fiske Boulevard and School Street.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa suspect surrenders after standoff ends on North Carolina Avenue