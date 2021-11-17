Suspect surrenders on Facebook Live for raping 12-year-old girl at knifepoint inside her Bronx home

A suspect accused of raping a 12-year-old Bronx girl at knifepoint inside her home broadcast himself on Facebook Live as he surrendered to police, authorities said Wednesday.

Marcus Wiggins, 45, showed up at the 44th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon and turned himself in.

“To all my friends and family I apologize for y’all having to hear this crazy stuff,” Wiggins, dressed in a dark-colored sweatsuit, said on Facekook Live as he sat in a car outside the stationhouse. “It’s absolutely not true. I’m going in there right now to handle this and take care of my business.”

“Like I said this is crazy,” he added. “It’s a sick allegation, man. But it is what it is man. The truth will come out.”

The Facebook post, first reported by The Bronx Daily, ends with Wiggins smoking a cigarette as he approaches the stationhouse door.

“Thanks for turning yourself in,” a woman commented on Wiggins’ post.

Police claim Wiggins raped a 12-year-old girl inside the child’s home May 9 near Gerard Ave. and E. 164th St. in Melrose, officials said.

On Nov. 5, Wiggins allegedly pulled a knife on the same girl, forcing her to perform a sex act.

Wiggins fled the apartment after the attack and the victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, including several cuts to her arm, cops said.

On Friday, the NYPD named Wiggins as a suspect and asked the public’s help tracking him down.

In a written Facebook post, Wiggins professed his innocence and suggested the charges have something to do with a former girlfriend, who is also his child’s mother.

He also said he had lived where at least one of the attacks took place.

After he turned himself in, cops charged Wiggins with rape, attempted rape, sexual misconduct, performing a criminal sex act, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.