Suspect surrenders in fatal stabbing of Manhattan shelter roommate for playing music too loud

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A woman cops say stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter has surrendered to face charges, police said Wednesday.

After four days on the run, wanted suspect Charmaine Crossman turned herself in Tuesday at the 69th Precinct stationhouse in Canarsie, Brooklyn, police sources said.

Cops transferred her to the 17th Precinct stationhouse in Midtown, where she was charged with murder.

She is accused of knifing 27-year-old Victoria Goode during a clash inside the Project Renewal Shelter on E. 45th St. near Third Ave. about 10 p.m. Friday.

A day after the slaying, the NYPD released a photo of Crossman, 42, and asked the public to be on the lookout for her.

Crossman immediately demanded an attorney and did not speak about the killing after turning herself in, police sources said. Her arraignment was pending in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday.

Crossman shared a room with Goode but the two were always arguing, shelter residents told the Daily News.

“Victoria is young, likes to have fun, play music, smoke a little pot,” said shelter resident Toye Paulia, 51. “Charmaine is older so she told her to please turn down the music and Victoria said no and when she said no, they started arguing. Victoria went off about the music.”

The violent brawl began in their room, but soon spilled out into the hallway by the laundry room.

“No one knew that Charmaine has a weapon,” Paulia said.

Cops called to the scene found Goode in a sixth-floor hallway with multiple stab wounds, police said. EMS rushed Goode to Bellevue Hospital, where she died.

By the time the ambulance arrived, Crossman was long gone.

“They said she grabbed her bag and left immediately afterwards,” Paulia said.

Police conducted a floor-by-floor search, but couldn’t find Crossman. Cops ultimately shared pictures of Crossman going to a nearby train station with the public as they hunted for her.

The Project Renewal shelter was built to provide safe living space to women struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

