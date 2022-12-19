UPDATE: Suspect surrenders in Friday fatal shooting

Dec. 19—VALDOSTA — A suspect has turned himself in to authorities following a deadly shooting that left two dead in Ora Lee West Friday, according to police posting this weekend.

Dontavius Dennis, 31, of Cook County turned himself in without incident, according to a Valdosta Police Department Facebook posting. He had been wanted for two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

He was wanted in connection with the deaths of a 27-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, police said. Authorities have not released their names. A 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were also wounded in the incident and taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

At 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Valdosta police officers and detectives "responded to Ora Lee West apartments, after a citizen called E911 to report that several people had been shot," police said. "As officers arrived on the scene, they located four victims inside an apartment with gunshot wounds."

The woman was pronounced dead at the East Ann Street scene. The three men were taken to the hospital where the 20-year-old was pronounced dead. Another man was treated and released.

Authorities identified a suspect during the investigation at the scene.