Suspect surrenders to Merced police after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according to authorities.

According to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster, Fabian Torres, 20, turned himself over to officers Tuesday at his attorney’s office in Merced.

The Merced Police Department Traffic Unit was investigating the collision when they received cooperation from the suspect’s attorney. “He was identified because his attorney called and wanted to turn him in,” said Foster.

Torres cooperated with investigators and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to police.

Foster said the suspect vehicle, a black Infiniti sedan, was turned over to police for further investigation.

Officers responded to the collision at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of G Street, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Witnesses provided police with a description and the 26-year-old male victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital with major injuries to his legs.

According to Foster, the victim was reportedly crossing the road outside of a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police said the victim remains in the hospital with two broken legs and is in serious but stable condition.

“We remind all motorists to slow down and make sure they’re paying attention for pedestrians in the roadway,” said Foster.

Foster also cautions drivers that visibility at night can be impaired more than normal during the winter months due to fog and various other weather conditions.

The Merced Police Department Traffic Division asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.og.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.