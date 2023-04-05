Suspect surrenders to Police SWAT team

Apr. 4—After nearly an hour of being called outside by Muskogee Police, a suspect in a utility theft surrendered to police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from a house at 927 Choctaw St.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin identified the suspect as Jesse Lee Fish, 33.

"The suspect had an extension cord to another person's home stealing utilities,"Hamlin said.

The other person showed up at the suspect's house, and the suspect pointed a rifle to two people, she said.

"That's two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, then we discovered that he is a convicted felon, so now we have convicted felon in possession of firearms," Hamlin said

According to the Oklahoma States Courts Network, Jesse Lee Fish was convicted after pleading guilty in 2018 of malicious mischief, possession of a controlled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamlin said police began making announcements at around 11:30 a.m. Heavily armed police surrounded an armored vehicle as an officer repeated "Jesse Fish, come out. You are under arrest."

Hamlin said she does not know if Fish actually lived in that house.

After an hour, Fish backed out of the house, bent over at the waist, and surrendered to police.

A woman identified as Katherine Esterline, 23, Muskogee, later left the house and was taken into custody."We do not know what her role is," Hamlin said.