Second suspect in 2019 Abilene New Year's Eve homicide agrees to 15-year sentence

A second person in a group of five indicted for the fatal 2019 New Year's Eve shooting of David Devora in north Abilene entered a plea Thursday.

Michael Wright-Collazo entered a plea agreement before 104th District Court Judge Jeff Propst. He will serve a 15-year prison sentence, according to court records.

Last week, Rodaesia Winter Hines entered an open plea to a charge of murder in connection with Devora's homicide. Her sentencing trial is scheduled for May 5, according to Taylor County Courthouse online records.

Wright-Collazo, Creshawn Howard and Tyree Neal were indicted March 20, 2020, on one count each of murder and aggravated robbery in the case.

According to court documents, Hines and the three men Dec. 31, 2019, attempted to rob Devora at his residence in the 2500 block of Roundtree Drive.

Isaiah Arredondo was indicted July 8 on one count of murder for allegedly helping set up the robbery. He was booked into jail Feb. 25, 2021, and released on a $100,000 bond March 20, according to jail records.

Arredondo allegedly told the four other suspects that Devora was in possession of "items of value" and gave information to Howard, Wright-Collazo and Neal to help "execute the robbery," the documents said.

Hines told police she drove Howard, Wright-Collazo and Neal to the residence to "hit a lick," a phrase meaning they were going to rob Devora.

Wright-Collazo, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, told police he rang the door bell, according to the documents.

When Devora answered his door and saw Howard, Wright-Collazo and Neal, Devora tried to retreat inside. One suspect allegedly had a shotgun and another a 9-mm handgun, according to court records, and Devora was shot through the door.

The suspects were attempting to rob Devora to get money to bail Hine's boyfriend from jail, according to the documents.

According to courthouse records, Howard's trial is scheduled Monday. Neal and Arredondo are on the court docket for late May.

