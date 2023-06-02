Suspect in Sweet 16 party shooting that killed 2 also charged with deadly graduation party shooting

Cobb County police have made an arrest one year after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at a graduation party. One of the suspects was already booked in jail in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Sweet 16 party.

The Cobb County shooting happened on May 21, 2022, inside the Walton Village apartment complex on Roberta Drive. Officers found Grayson Green lying on the ground near the entrance with a gunshot wound, but he didn’t survive.

“He loved his family. He loved everybody around him. There’s going to be so much about my son that I’m going to miss. Just hearing him say, ‘Hey dad.’ He could light up a room with his dimples,” Green’s father Tishamba Green told Channel 2′s Michele Newell last year.

Green’s family has been waiting for answers in the case for almost a year. On Friday, Cobb County police announced they made three arrests.

Police have charged 17-year-olds Ne’riyah Vargas and Ne’cquo Vargas, who are both from Cobb County. Police have also charged 21-year-old Tahkel Beverly Smart.

Smart is currently in Douglas County jail as one of at least five suspects charged in a deadly shooting outside a Sweet 16 party.

Over 100 teenagers were at a party on March 4 when suspects opened fire, killing two innocent bystanders, Ajanaye Hill, 14, and Samuel Moon, 15. Four teens have also been charged in their deaths.

For Green’s death, Marietta police have filed eight felony charges against the Vargases and Smart: malice murder and the corresponding violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; felony murder and the related violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; aggravated assault and the corresponding violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and the related violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Marietta police confirmed they are working with Virginia police where the teens were arrested. Smart will remain in the Douglas County jail to face charges in the Sweet 16 shooting case.

