Suspect tackled by CHP officer after chase ends in Wilmington
A suspect who abandoned a pickup truck and attempted to flee on foot was tackled by a California Highway Patrol officer after a high-speed chase ended in Wilmington.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 23 on a high note.
The Frontier is available with a Hardbody Edition trim that brings retro styling and graphics for 2024, but it might not be enough to hold off its more advanced competitors.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off a new 2023 column keeping track of the fantasy exploits of the rookie class.
"The growth of AI, I believe, is the growth of Arm," Arm EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Will Abbey told me this morning, minutes before the chip designer's stock started trading on Nasdaq. While AI may not always be the first thing you think about when you hear about Arm, when I asked Abbey about what's next for the company, he immediately jumped to AI.
If you're planning on attending the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, here's some of what you can expect to see and do.
Learn more about rental car reimbursement, including what it covers, how rental reimbursement works, and if adding rental reimbursement coverage is worth it.
There are still plenty of hot days left, but you don't have to sweat them out. Save $140 and beat the heat.
Ford’s F-150 pickup is America’s best-selling vehicle. So when Ford changes the winning format, the Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker better make sure it gets the formula right.
The races for the AL East, AL West and final NL wild card will be sprints to the regular-season finish.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck gets the interior and additional options first seen on the Wrangler, but no additional engine options (yet).
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.
The brand 'offers a lot of support,' says a podiatrist — save a pair for next summer or use as house slippers all year long.
The 2024 Ford F-150 debuts updated Blue Oval emblem. It joins the recent trend of flatter, crisper logos across various industries.
Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.
The WNBA playoffs begin Wednesday with the best-of-three first round. Here are the key players, season series recap and schedule for each matchup.
Looking to beef up your toolbox this summer? Lock in some huge savings on DeWalt drills, jigsaws and more thanks to this limited-time Amazon sale!
A debate about the aggressiveness of bank regulators is intensifying on the 15th anniversary of a bank collapse that triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
"How to make grocery store roses look profesh."
The Best of 2024 cars, trucks and SUVs were revealed by NACTOY at the Detroit Auto Show. The semifinalists vie for Car, Truck and SUV of the Year.