Suspect in Taft shooting charged with murder

Jun. 4—Skyler Dewayne Buckner was charged in Muskogee County District Court on Friday with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sherika Bowler.

Bowler, 39, died on May 28 after being shot at the Taft Memorial Day Festival.

Eight other people were injured in the shooting. Buckner, 26, is being held without bond at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility and also is charged with eight counts of shooting with intent to kill as a result of those injuries.

Steve Money, representing Buckner, and Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards appeared before Special District Judge Robin Adair and a packed courtroom Friday. Money asked for his client to be released on bond.

"This is the second time we've asked for a bond and it's been denied," Money said. "I couldn't really file anything until these charges got filed. So now that they are, I'll file some stuff next week related to try and get a bond."

Buckner is scheduled to appear again in court at 9 a.m. July 15. Edwards asked Adair for the later court date so both the state and the defense can have ample time to receive documents.

"We are waiting on the report from the state medical examiner," Edwards told the court. "It usually takes six weeks for those reports to be produced."

Adair agreed and set the July date.

The case has been set for a sounding docket. At that time, a date will be set for a preliminary hearing before Adair who will determine if the case should go to trial.

Money said Buckner and his family are very understanding about what's to come.

"I really try hard to explain the process because of the stress of dealing with the whole situation plus the stress of having a son charged with some very seriousness crimes," he said. "Skyler's doing better than I would be. He is very well aware of the seriousness of the situation."