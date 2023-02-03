Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff that lasted over 5 hours, Cobb Co. officials say

One person is in custody after officials say a SWAT standoff that lasted for several hours ended.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County dispatchers told Channel 2 Action News that the incident occurred at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs.

It is unclear what led to the standoff.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the standoff lasted over five hours but ended early Friday when officials took one person into custody.

The suspect’s identity is unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County Sheriff officials for more but has not received a response.

IN OTHER NEWS: