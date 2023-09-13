Suspect taken into custody following UNC campus lockdown

Aerial footage shows suspect being taken into custody following UNC campus lockdown. The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus was put on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”. The all-clear was put out at 2.10pm.No other official details have been provided on the alert. However, local TV station WRAL reported that police were on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.The news station reported that one person was eventually arrested just north of the campus.ABC11

