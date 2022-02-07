Suspect taken into custody in Georgia in fatal hit-and-run of WRAL editor Erin Simanskis

A suspect in the fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh of Erin Simanskis, a WRAL News editor and researcher, is in the custody of federal authorities.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was detained as a fugitive in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Service, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to The News & Observer.

The Raleigh Police Department, which had been searching for the suspect for weeks, sought help in the case, according to WRAL, which reported the news first on Monday.

The suspect is accused of hitting the 63-year-old Simanskis while driving a white van on the night of Jan. 21 on Western Boulevard and then fleeing the scene on foot.

Simanskis was struck while standing by her car exchanging information with another driver with whom she had gotten into a fender-bender after work, colleagues told The N&O previously.

Simanskis worked an editor and researcher on the weekend assignment desk and also for 5 On Your Side since 2017.

She suffered critical injuries and was put on life support for several days.

She died on Jan. 26 and is survived by her husband, Ed, and twin children, Emily and Eric.

A extradition hearing will determine if the suspect will be taken back to North Carolina to face charges.

The Raleigh Police Department also confirmed through spokesperson Laura Hourigan that a suspect was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Freeman did not respond to additional questions about the suspect’s potential extradition.

The N&O has requested more details from the U.S. Department of Justice on the suspect and criminal charges involved.