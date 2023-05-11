Suspect taken into custody for weekend report of shots fired

May 11—ANDERSON — The Anderson SWAT Team arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that happened last weekend.

The SWAT Team, assisted by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), went to the 1200 block of Painted Turtle Court in the Villages of Madison apartment complex at 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were serving a search warrant and took a suspect into custody. A second person was taken into custody for questioning by Det. Brett Webb.

Jesiah C. Anderson, 20, was arrested, and a female juvenile was removed from the apartment.

According to a press release police went to a report of shots fired Saturday in the area of Seventh Street and Ruddle Avenue. A second report was received of shots fired near the intersection of 38th Street and Madison Avenue.

There were no injuries or property damage during the exchange of gunfire.

"Like other communities we have had multiple reports of shots fired," APD Chief Mike Lee said at the scene. "We have seen a drastic reduction in recent weeks of reports of shots fired."

Lee said the department has made some key arrests in recent weeks.

He said the suspect was wanted for firing a weapon at another vehicle.

"Thankfully no one was injured," Lee said.

Firearms and other evidence were collected from the scene and the investigation is on-going.

He said ATF is assisting with manpower and resources.

"They assist with gun identification, gun tracking and shell casings that are placed in a national database," Lee said. "Using electronic resources, we were able to track the vehicle to the eastside."

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said the SWAT team was dispatched as a safety precaution when it's known that a suspect might be in possession of weapons.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.