Suspect takes an ‘unconventional route’ in a pursuit on Fresno streets, deputies say

A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit started at 4:50 p.m. in the area of Bryan and McKinley avenues, west of Highway 99 just outside Fresno ciity limits, after deputies tried to make a traffic stop of the white Acura, Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

But the suspect continued in the area before deputies later backed off on the pursuit as Eagle One, the sheriff’s helicopter, took over.

Botti said the suspect weaved his way through traffic, taking “an unconventional route to the River Park area.”

He said the suspect at times was on the wrong side of the road going on sidewalks, medians and driving against traffic.

@FresnoSheriff Arrests man who tried evading deputies. He traveled from 99 / Ashlan to the River Park area in 25 minutes, putting many motorists in danger with his reckless driving. The suspect eventually lost a wheel on Hwy. 41, north of Herndon. Deputies then captured him. pic.twitter.com/bVY8bf2lm4 — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) July 7, 2022

Botti said the suspect made it from Shaw and West to the River Park area in five minutes where he was captured after losing his tire before his vehicle became disabled on Highway 41 between the Herndon and the Friant offramp.

Deputies arrested the suspect at 5:15 p.m. It is not known what the suspect was initially wanted for.

“We’re lucky nobody got hurt or killed the way he was going,” Botti said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t name the driver.