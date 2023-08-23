HARRISONBURG — Authorities arrested a suspect Tuesday in Augusta County who is suspected of opening fire on a vehicle and injuring a man days before in Harrisonburg.

The shooting took place Sunday shortly after 10:30 p.m., when police said a man sitting in his vehicle was shot at the intersection of East Market Street and Linda Lane in Harrisonburg, a press release said.

Detectives believe the suspect, 43-year-old Timothy Leach of North Carolina, pulled his vehicle next to the victim's and fired multiple rounds, striking him once.

The unidentified victim, also 43 years old, was found by authorities still in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken by air to UVA Health in Charlottesville.

"Detectives believe the two individuals were known to one another and that this was a targeted shooting, not a random incident," the release said.

The suspect’s vehicle was located Monday in Harrisonburg. Detectives began conducting surveillance and ultimately connected Leach to a hotel in Augusta County the following day, according to the release.

Detectives from the Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit — with the assistance of Virginia State Police, the United States Marshals Service and members of the RUSH Drug Task Force — obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s room, where a firearm was reportedly recovered Tuesday.

Police said additional charges are likely.

Leach is being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Staunton woman accused of sexually assaulting girl still behind bars as bond appeal denied

High school roundup: Staunton volleyball falls in opener; Wilson, Gap, Fort all win

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Suspect in 'targeted shooting' arrested in Augusta County