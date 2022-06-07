Suspect in targeted Wisconsin judge killing in New Lisbon dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Douglas K. Uhde

The man suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer has died, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, had been declared legally brain-dead since Saturday, one day after authorities found Roemer dead and Uhde with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Roemer’s home in the township of New Lisbon, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Uhde was on life-support until Tuesday to allow for organ donation, the release said. He had ties to Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky, where he was working and living with his mother as four to six months ago, a friend of Uhde's told the Journal Sentinel.

Anyone with information about Uhde is asked to contact the Department of Justice at 608-266-1221.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. Friday reporting an armed man and two shots fired inside Roemer’s home. Hours later, after failed negotiation attempts, officers entered the home and came upon the scene.

Law enforcement believe it was a targeted act and have confirmed the gunman had a list of other targeted individuals. Sources have told the Journal Sentinel that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also appeared on the list, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has also confirmed she too was targeted.

The Department of Justice, which is leading the investigation, has not detailed a motive behind the killing, but Roemer did sentence Uhde to prison on a burglary charge in 2005, court records show.

Since Friday, Kaul has declined to provide updates on the investigation during at least two public appearances, citing an open investigation. On Monday, he declined to discuss how the suspect obtained the gun, whether he has any ties to white supremacist or right-wing beliefs and whether the homicide is being investigated as domestic terrorism.

Kaul has repeatedly stressed, however, that law enforcement does not believe there is any lingering danger to the public.

Those who knew Uhde have said they knew of his legal troubles but never knew him to be a violent person or one to associate with a militia, as some news outlets have reported. A childhood friend of Uhde, Kevin Baden of Michigan, said Uhde had issues with authority figures and had “anti-government” sentiments.

Baden said Uhde was employed and living with his mother in Kentucky as of four to six months ago.

Judge John Roemer, seen here in October 2007, was killed last week in his home in a targeted attack.

