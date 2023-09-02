Suspect in TCU student’s murder admits shooting him 3 times, has robbery record: police

The Fort Worth Police Department said the suspect who was arrested and faces a murder charge in the killing of a TCU student could not provide a clear reason why he shot him, but admitted to the crime and has a criminal record including robbery, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Matthew Purdy, 21, was arrested after TCU student Wes Smith, also 21, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning in the West 7th entertainment district.

Purdy was on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery last year, according to Tarrant County court records.

Purdy pleaded guilty in September 2022 to robbery causing bodily injury in connection with a July 2021 incident and was given deferred adjudication with community supervision for eight years, court records show. Following his arrest in the murder case on Friday, prosecutors filed a petition to have him convicted and sentenced to prison on the robbery charge.

The court document also says Purdy tested positive for marijuana during his community supervision after his arrest in the robbery.

Purdy’s current address is listed as the Presbyterian Night Shelter, indicating he likely has been experiencing homelessness.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, officers who were on patrol heard several gunshots and responded to the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street, Fort Worth police said in a news release. They found Smith lying on the ground and he died less than an hour later after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators said that Smith was standing in the street when Purdy approached him and shot him three times.

Purdy confessed to police that he approached Smith, who he said he didn’t know, and shot him in the stomach and shoulder and then again in the head after he fell, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram. Purdy told police he shot Smith in the head because he wanted to “make sure he was dead,” the affidavit states.

He could not provide a clear reason why he shot Smith, but told police he shot the college student after asking him if he knew his father, who Purdy said was assaulted in the past near 7th Street.

In an interview with police, a witness said Purdy shot Smith twice and then again when he fell. Purdy also hit a witness in the back of the head with a gun, injuring her, police wrote in the arrest warrant affidavit.

Purdy also told police he would have fired more shots if his gun had not run out of ammunition, the affidavit says.

Purdy ran away from the scene but was quickly caught by officers a short distance away, police said.

The shooting scene was near the bar called Your Mom’s House, in the entertainment district, close to the intersection of Bledsoe and Norwood streets and east of University Drive..

In surveillance video obtained by police, officers observed Smith standing on a sidewalk adjacent to Your Mom’s House bar shortly before the shooting.

A short time later, a man wearing a backpack — later identified as Purdy — was seen in the video walking toward Smith and appeared to be speaking to him.

After a brief moment, Smith fell in the street and Purdy stood over him, officers saw in the video. Purdy then ran westbound toward South University Drive.

Purdy was found walking in a parking lot, less than half a mile away from the scene of the shooting, police said.

An officer attempted to speak to Purdy, who refused to stop and continued walking away from officers, but was eventually stopped and detained, according to the affidavit.

Officers patted Purdy down and he was placed in a patrol car. The affidavit says Purdy had taken his handgun apart and threw the pieces out of the patrol car when an officer opened the door. Officers believe he had the gun hidden in his pants.

Officers also observed “fresh blood” on Purdy’s backpack, the affidavit stated.

Bond for Purdy has been set at $500,000 and he was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail on Friday afternoon. It’s not clear whether he has obtained an attorney.