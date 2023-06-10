Suspect in teen's killing extradited to Frederick County

Jun. 9—One of the suspects charged in connection with the death of a Frederick teen was extradited to Maryland this week, according to local authorities.

Frederick Police Department spokesperson Samantha Long said Elmer Bladimir Reyes-Reyes was brought to Maryland on Thursday.

Reyes-Reyes, 28, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Limber Lopez Funez, 15, a student at Frederick High School.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell said Reyes-Reyes was extradited on Wednesday.

Reyes-Reyes was charged along with four other men. He previously was in custody in Pennsylvania, according to Long.

Reyes-Reyes; Ismael Ivan Rivera-Canales, 20; Alexis Alfredo Ayala-Lopez, 21; and Jose Roberto Ramos-Lopez, 23, were charged with first-degree murder.

Ismael Lopez-Lopez, 29, was charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has said that Ramos-Lopez is a "validated associate" of the MS-13 gang and Lopez-Lopez is a "validated member."

Lopez Funez's remains were discovered April 24 in the Gambrill State Park area. He was last seen on Feb. 24 near Alban Court in Frederick, police have said.

The Frederick Police Department announced the charges on May 31 after an investigation that began on Feb. 25.

All five defendants are scheduled for separate hearings on July 5 at 12:30 p.m. at the Frederick County Courthouse, according to online court records.