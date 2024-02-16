Suspect tells deputy arrest was second that day

Feb. 15—Feb. 8 just wasn't Desiree Rose Thibedeau's day.

She was arrested twice for drug possession — by her own admission — traveling in the same car on the same day.

The local incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Plateau Rd. at the Hwy. 70 N. intersection when Deputy Michael Winebarger observed a Honda Accord with a switched license plate.

The deputy wrote in his report he conducted a traffic stop and the driver drove the front-end of the vehicle into a ditch. The driver, identified as Thibedeau, told the officer she did not not have a driver's license.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, the driver — according to Winebarger's report — uttered she was having a bad day "already."

When asked to explain, Thibedeau told the deputy she had been arrested "for drugs" in Carthage, TN, earlier the same day.

A consent to search the vehicle was then granted and the deputy reported finding substances identified as cocaine, heroin and meth, along with drug paraphernalia.

Thibedeau was taken into custody on charges of possession of cocaine with intent, possession of meth with intent, possession of heroin with intent, simple possession and driving on a suspended license.

Bond was set at $33,000, and she remains in jail awaiting an appearance in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com