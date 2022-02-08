Suspect tells Wichita Falls police she took TV to keep it from getting stolen

Victim claimed a neighbor stole a package from her property.

Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to a theft report on North Ninth Street Monday afternoon where a woman said her neighbor ran off with a FedEx package that had been delivered.

According to accusations made in a police affidavit:

The victim claimed another neighbor caught the theft of a TV on video, but when she confronted the suspected thief the woman first denied it, but then admitted it and said she would have to retrieve the TV because she had sold it.

She said there was no need to call the police because she was going to return the TV. When police asked the suspect, why had she taken the TV she said she didn’t want someone to steal it. When they asked her why she carried it down the street rather than to her house, she admitted she was trying to sell it for some extra cash because her hours at work had been cut.

The officers noted the shipping label had the victim’s boyfriend’s name on it and she told them she had it delivered to her ex-husband's house because it was a gift for her boyfriend.

Police arrested the suspect and charged her with mail theft.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Suspect tells police she took TV to keep it from getting stolen