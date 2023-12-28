Suspect in terrifying Brooklyn rape claims home he broke into is ‘prostitution spot’

The man arrested for raping a Brooklyn woman in a horrifying home invasion declared his innocence Thursday and claimed his victim was a sex worker.

“I didn’t rape her!” Mohammed Izzeddin shouted as he was led from the NYPD’s 66th Precinct stationhouse. “It’s a prostitution spot!”

Izzeddin, 22, and another man pushed their way into the 49-year-old woman’s home near the corner of 59th St. and Ninth Ave. in Sunset Park around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Izzeddin raped her before he and an accomplice ran off, cops added. The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Police arrested Izzeddin, of Bay Ridge, Thursday and charged him with rape, robbery, sexual abuse and assault, among others.

His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Thursday evening.

Police are still searching for Izzedin’s accomplice, cops said.