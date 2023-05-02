Suspect in Texas mass shooting previously deported at least four times

A man wanted by authorities for drunkenly gunning down his neighbors with an AR-15 — killing five people, including a young boy — has been deported on at least four occasions, according to a new report.

The gunman, identified by authorities as Francisco Oropeza, allegedly opened fire on the victims after they requested he stop shooting his rifle in the yard of his home in Cleveland, a 7,000-person town about 40 miles north of Houston. Those killed in the Friday night massacre have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

Authorities said the victims, all of them originally from Honduras, lived in a house with five other people.

Oropeza fled the scene and remained at large on Tuesday.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement source told CNN Oropeza has been deported on at least four separate occasions. The first was in March 2009.

“At an unknown time and location, Perez-Torres unlawfully reentered the United States, and was apprehended and removed several more times by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016,” the source said.

His current immigration status is unknown, and it is not clear how long he’s been in the U.S. since he was last deported.

Authorities have asked anyone with information on the shooting or Oropeza’s whereabouts to come forward.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Additional rewards from local leaders and the FBI have brought the total to $80,000.