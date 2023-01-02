Suspect in theft of Banksy graffiti facing 12 years in prison

Investigative actions are ongoing against a group of people who dismantled a graffito by UK artist Banksy “Woman in a gas mask” in Hostomel. The police estimated the value of the graffiti to be UAH 9 million ($245,000). The organizer of the crime has been charged.

On Dec. 2, a group of people, residents of Kyiv and Cherkasy, dismantled a Banksy graffito on a burned house in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel. Thanks to the actions of other citizens, police and security forces were able to detain the criminals.

The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison. The part of the wall with the Banksy graffito is currently at the Bucha Police Department in Kyiv Oblast.

In November, seven Banksy graffiti were discovered in Ukraine — in Hostomel, Borodyanka, Horenka, Irpin and Kyiv. After the graffito in Hostomel was vandalized, the police took the remaining six Banksy works under protection.

