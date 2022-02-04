Suspect in Thibodaux shooting death ruled incompetent to stand trial

A Thibodaux man accused of fatally shooting his elderly neighbor in 2017 has been ruled incompetent to stand trial, court records show.

Kai Williams, 44, is charged with the second-degree murder of 75-year-old Grace Owens on Nov. 24, 2017.

Williams shot Owens in the back of the head in front of her Midland Drive home as she was taking out the garbage, police said.

Thibodaux Police said they found Williams attempting to use a propane burner to set fire to the victim’s body.

Owens was taken to University Medical Hospital in New Orleans, where she later died. No motive in the shooting was released.

A witness told The Courier and Daily Comet in 2017 that Williams carried the gun in a holster during the time of the shooting.

“He had a gun in his holster and pulled it out and pointed it at me,” she said. “I said to him, ‘Don’t do this’ and ran inside the house to call 911. I stayed on the phone until officers arrived. When they got here, I went outside and saw them put him on the ground, cuff him and put him in the car.”

After undergoing multiple psychological evaluations, Williams had a sanity hearing on Dec. 6 and was ruled incompetent to proceed to trial, his attorney Tracy Schwab of Houma said.

“Kai Williams had a contradictory hearing to determine his competency on Dec. 6,” Schwab said. “Judge (John) Leblanc found that Mr. Williams is unable to assist his attorney and incapable of standing trial.”

According to court papers, the judge ordered Williams to undergo additional psychological treatment at a medical facility for six more months. A new sanity hearing will be held June 15.

If convicted, Williams faces a mandatory life sentence without early release.

