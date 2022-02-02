Suspect in threats to UCLA arrested in Boulder in University Hill barricade situation

Feb. 1—Boulder police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of making mass shooting threats against a university in California, a police operation that caused the evacuation of a neighboring school and shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents.

Boulder police Tuesday morning said they were in the process of trying to make contact with a "wanted person" in the 900 block of Broadway.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Matthew Christopher Harris, 31, a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent an email with a link to an 800-page manifesto with threats against individuals in that school's philosophy department.

Because the alleged threats were made across state lines, Harris is facing federal charges and was transferred to federal custody Tuesday night.

UCLA police tracked Harris to Boulder and notified the Boulder Police Department about 6 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Boulder police.

Boulder Police Department began an investigation with state and federal partners and located Harris at a residence in the 900 block of Broadway.

Harris reportedly sent out additional threats to numerous individuals, indicating he knew the police were outside his building, the release said. Boulder officers maintained surveillance on Harris' address throughout the night in order to ensure that he was unable to leave the location before daylight.

Herold said SWAT was deployed at 7:52 a.m. to secure the area.

After obtaining a warrant, police were able to make contact with Harris by phone, and he surrendered without incident shortly after 11 a.m.

"The importance of having collaboration at the the federal, state and local levels was critical to the swift resolution of this incident this morning," Herold said.

At 1 p.m. UCLA Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael J. Beck also sent an email confirming Harris' arrest.

"I am greatly relieved to share that law enforcement officers in Colorado have taken into custody the individual who made threats against some members of our UCLA community (on Monday)," the email stated. "I offer my deepest thanks to UCPD and other law enforcement agencies for thoroughly investigating these threats as soon as we learned of them and for coordinating to locate and arrest the individual in Colorado."

While UCLA went to remote learning Tuesday, CU Boulder did not cancel classes or move to remote at any point, a move that angered some students and residents.

But in a letter to students, the university said that while Harris was known to be in Boulder on Monday, because he was under surveillance, it did not believe there was a threat to the campus.

Boulder police added in a tweet Tuesday that the department "worked closely with the university on the response to this incident and at no time did we believe there was a safety concern to campus."

'It was very violent'

The Associated Press reported prior to Harris' arrest that the suspect was believed to be in Colorado, and UCLA on Tuesday morning tweeted that the suspect was "under observation." Herold confirmed that Boulder police found out Monday that Harris was in the area.

Herold did say parts of the manifesto contained references to Boulder.

"It was very violent, and it was very disturbing," Herold said.

Police said Harris does have ties to the area and was contacted by Boulder officers in a separate case back in October, though charges were not filed in that incident.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said at the afternoon news conference Harris was in custody and facing state charges, but by Tuesday night Dougherty's office released a statement saying the case was being transferred.

"Since the alleged threats were made across state lines and victims are located in California, the District Attorney and Boulder Police Department have been in close communication with our partners at the United States Attorney's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation since early (Tuesday) morning," the release stated. "... Federal charges are now pending against the defendant. As a result, he is now being transferred to federal custody."

Police are searching Harris' residence, and residents may see police vehicles in the area as they investigate in the coming days.

Dougherty also said Harris had attempted to buy a handgun in Jefferson County, but was denied, possibly because of a protection order against Harris filed in California.

"Based on that, we believe at this point, that was the basis for the denial when he attempted to purchase the firearm in early November," he said.

According to the court document, the protection order in question was a workplace violence restraining order granted after a hearing on June 7, which Harris did not attend. The order names an employee and all University of California campuses as the protected parties.

U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the investigation.

"We also are reviewing all possible federal charges at this time," he said.

Harris' booking photo was not available at this time.

Boulder police are asking anyone with any information related to this investigation to call Detective Ed Burke at 303-441-4483 and reference case 22-970. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com/.

'A lot of traumatizing information'

The lead up to the arrest caused quite a commotion on University Hill, prompting several evacuations and a shelter-in-place order for more than 60 homes.

Boulder Valley School District tweeted that it put University Hill Elementary, 956 16th St., on lockout at 8 a.m. before deciding to evacuate the students at 8:38 a.m. to the BVSD Education Center, 6500 E. Arapahoe Road.

Boulder police then evacuated several University of Colorado Boulder sorority and fraternity houses in the area.

Police also said 65 homes surrounding and including 955 Broadway were issued reverse 911 calls and ordered to shelter in place, but that order was lifted shortly before 1 p.m.

Boulder Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said police spent the first few hours Tuesday morning securing the area before making contact with the suspect.

"The initial contact we made was just to get in the area and and secure the area for anyone's safety, and we were waiting on a couple of things that we worked to determine what possible charges we had until we actually made contact," he said.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not issue an alert until 10 a.m. While the university was aware Harris was in the area, in a Tuesday letter to students CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano wrote that because Harris was under surveillance, "there was not an active threat to the campus."

"I understand that these incidents cause anxiety and concern in our community," DiStefano wrote. "For many, this is a reminder of previous events and losses we have sustained. I am grateful for law enforcement's rapid efforts to identify and detain the suspect.

"In these unforeseen and emergent situations, our campus works closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. We understand that information proliferates quickly on social media, and we have a duty to disseminate only factual information in concert with public safety entities. If the ongoing investigation into this incident determines any safety concerns affecting the university, we will notify our campus. We will also continue working with our partners to review our safety alerting procedures to ensure we are providing our campus with critical, relevant and timely emergency updates."

But there was significant outrage on social media at the handling of the incident, and a petition calling for DiStefano's resignation posted about 3 p.m. Tuesday had already received more than 1,000 signatures by 5 p.m.

"UCLA, who faced very similar threats as us, preemptively decided to move their classes onto Zoom in order to ensure the complete safety of their students and staff," the petition read. "Boulder did not follow suit. This seemingly completely lack of care towards its students is something that doesn't sit right with us as a student body."

Dani Soibelman, a doctoral student at CU Boulder, got to campus about 9 a.m. and went to their office in Hellems Arts and Sciences to prepare to teach a communications class. But at 10 a.m., they received a text about the shelter in place order and chose to stay in the office with another colleague.

"I wanted to be safe rather than sorry," Soibelman said.

Soibelman then went about notifying students about the alerts in case their 12:30 class had to be moved, and Soibelman began receiving panicked feedback.

"I kept getting emails back from students, 'I'm trapped in my sorority house' and 'I'm in the area and can't leave, please don't dock my participation,'" Soibelman said.

Soibelman about an hour later decided to cancel the class for the day. In addition to the proximity of the police operation, Soibelman said by that time rumors of the UCLA connection and the nature of the threats were already circulating on social media.

"No productive learning is going to happen under these circumstances," Soibelman said. "There was just a lot of traumatizing information coming out."

Soibelman wished CU Boulder had been more proactive and transparent, but said they weren't surprised the university did not take any action.

"I was disappointed and angry, but I wasn't surprised," Soibelman said. "I was hoping that we wouldn't have to make these calls on our own."