Suspect in three Spokane bank robberies arrested after incidents linked through DNA

Jan. 30—Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in three bank robberies spanning four months, according to a news release .

The suspect, 40-year-old Dustin Perrin, was arrested Monday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said Perrin robbed the First Interstate Bank on East 57th Avenue on Oct. 13 and robbed the Numerica Credit Union on South Regal Street a month later.

The sheriff's office also said he robbed the Washington Trust Bank at 27 E. Indiana Ave on Jan. 22. Detectives found DNA at the scene from the first robbery that matched Perrin, according to the news release, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Perrin has prior charges and convictions fomiscellaneousother crimes in the state.