Suspect in Thursday’s fatal Ferndale shooting dead in California

The suspect in the deadly shooting of a Ferndale businessman on Thursday, died by suicide as deputies in California attempted to contact him, according to the Ferndale Police Department.

Police were searching for 49-year-old Todd Andersen, who was suspected of fatally shooting Douglas Scoggins on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at 12:04 p.m. to a business in the 6200 block of Portal Way for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, 58-year-old Scoggins had been shot multiple times at his office.

Police said the man who shot Scoggins, identified as Andersen, fled the scene.

On July 9, Ferndale police received a report that Andersen had been located in northern California.

According to police, Andersen had allegedly sent an email to a family member on Friday night, saying he was in the Clear Creek area of Lassen County, California.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office later spotted Andersen and at around 5:20 p.m. While attempting to contact him, Andersen shot himself.

An employee at the office told KIRO 7 that the two men knew each other and that Andersen worked for Scoggins for nearly 20 years.

KIRO 7 also found out that Andersen came to the office and was there for more than 10 minutes speaking with others inside while waiting for Scoggins to return.

The employee said Scoggins was loved in the community.