Suspect tied to ATV, vehicle thefts

Sep. 23—A Cumberland County man in the custody of Putnam County authorities wanted in connection with two theft charges led deputies to the location of a stolen ATV and is believed to have been involved in an auto theft in Crossville.

Brandon James Lakens, 35, 3634 Plateau Rd., was jailed on two counts of theft in connection with the incidents that occurred on Aug. 14 and Sept. 13, according to Deputy Scott Yoder's report.

In the first theft, Yoder and Deputy Jason Powers were dispatched to an address on Baisley Lane on Aug. 14 on a report of a 2016 Honda Rancher four-wheeler being stolen.

Lakens was developed as a suspect and when Monterey Police took him into custody, Yoder traveled to Putnam County to serve the theft warrant on Sept. 13.

At that time, Lakens led Yoder and Cpl. Lucas Turner to where the four-wheeler was located. The ATV was recovered and returned to the owner.

At the Justice Center, Lakens was charged with a second count of theft relating to a stolen vehicle case being investigated by Crossville Police.

On Sept. 14, a vehicle exited a driveway in the 6800 block of Hwy. 70 E. at a high rate of speed in front of Deputy Turner.

A traffic stop was conducted, and Lakens was turned over to Crossville Police who were investigating a vehicle theft earlier that morning.

Information about that incident was not available at press time, but Lakens was placed in jail in lieu of $2,000 on the two theft charges served prior to Sept. 14.

